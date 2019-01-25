Anger over shock closure of popular Adlington Co-op

A protest petition has been launched after a retailer announced plans to shut down a popular store.

​The Co-op has confirmed that its store on Market Place, Adlington near Chorley, will close on March 2.

The announcement came as a shock to both staff and customers, who have vented their anger on Facebook.

An online petition to save the store had gained more than 200 signatures by Friday.

No specific reason has been given for the closure.

But the Co-op also has another store around half a mile away on Bolton Road.

A spokesman for the Co-op said: “The Co-op is moving forward with real purpose and momentum, and while this usually involves the opening of new stores, we also have to make difficult decisions.

“After careful consideration, our store on Market Place in Adlington will close. The last day of trading is expected to be 2 March.

“​This is in no way a reflection of the hard work of colleagues, all of whom have been offered new roles in other Co-op stores.

Kayley Bissell said on Adlington Then and Now on Facebook: “A lot of people are going to be affected with this shocking closure.

“People rely on this local shop with super friendly staff."

Resident Dianne Dickinson said: “Losing a village shop isn’t just about having nowhere to buy your loaf of bread.

"It’s about losing the heart of a community”.

Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he was shocked at the announcement and would be looking into the situation.