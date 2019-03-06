Blackpool architects redesign historic Lancashire building

A Fylde coast architect firm has designs on the past as well as future success following a contract on one of the county’s historic homes.

Blackpool-based Architectural design and consultancy business, WBD, has completed plans for a Grade II listed building in Chorley.

Holts Farm near Chorley for which Blackpool firm WBD has done the design work

Holt Farm on Wigan Lane, Chorley, dates back to the 14th century and is the former home of the Chisnall family.

The property, which sits within seven acres of land, required a modernisation to make it a habitable 21st century property.

Wallis Building Design was commissioned to design the plans for the extension and modernisation of the property, while retaining its historical charm, since the client was impressed with WBD’s previous architectural design work for similar projects.

The team produced initial designs, detailing a glass front exterior, which makes the most of the spectacular views as well as a contemporary overhaul inside.

Founded in 2011, WBD specialises in commercial and residential architecture, offering consultation, surveying, concept design, planning drawings, planning and building control.

Simon Wallis, director at WBD, said: “This project called upon our team’s exceptional ability to convert historic properties into modern day useable spaces, while still retaining the historic characteristics of the property. The client needed a comprehensive overhaul of the property, both inside and out, including a sizable extension.

“Our design was well received by the client, who then began work on the property based on our drawings.”Church Street based WBD specialises in a variety of architectural service from domestic projects to listed buildings commercial schemes and conversions.

It has worked across several high-profile Lancashire development including Spagó Mediterranean and Seafood Restaurant in Lytham and the former Airtours head office in Rossendale.