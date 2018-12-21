Chorley micro pub plans are knocked back - but team behind it will appeal in the New Year

The team behind a proposed micro pub in Lancashire is set to appeal councillors’ decision to refuse plans behind the new business venture.

Personnel at JR’s Ale House in Horwich has been looking to expand their range of ales on sale to Adlington, Chorley, taking over a currently vacant shop in Church Street to bring a micro pub in the town.

The premises the micro pub is looking to take over

But at Chorley Council's Development Control Committee in December, committee members refused to allow the development.

Minutes from the write that “the proposed drinking establishment, as a result of internal noise generation, would have an unacceptable adverse impact on the amenity of the neighbouring occupiers”.

Councillors also noted that it would “result in people congregating outside of an enclosed building” resulting in disturbance to local residents.

Mick Ross from JR’s Ale House, who also runs The White Horse in Heath Charnock and The Red Lion at Blackrod, said he plans to appeal the decision, taking on board concerns raised at the meeting.

Mick said: “There was concern about people congregating in a new smoking shelter so the plan is to have no shelter to address that.”

Planning documents behind the micro pub expansion to Adlington detail five new jobs to the village’s local economy; one full-time role and four part-time.

Opening hours of 10am to 10pm have also been tabled – but applicant Mick Ross has said that this will be altered to a 7pm finish in the appeal of the decision to appease concerns.

Mick said: “Once business is trading for six months or so we can look at putting in an amendment.

“[The pub] will give people another reason to stay in the village.”