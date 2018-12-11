Grace Watson, six, with Tracy Roe and Lisa Moseley on the ice ring at Chorley's Winter Wonderland

Chorley's Winter Wonderland returns with ice rink and Christmas teepees

The opening of Chorley’s annual Winter Wonderland is now well underway after a first weekend of joyous fun.

Families have been flocking to the festive extravaganza on the Cleveland Street car park, which for December is playing host to an ice rink, Christmas teepees and market stalls, and a collection of food outlets.

There is also themed skating sessions and the council is taking school and group bookings. To register your interest for a school or group booking you can email events@chorley.gov.uk

Parents and children enjoying the ice rink

Brothers, Niall Boocock, six and Louis Boocock, seven from Chorley on the ice ring at Chorley's Winter Wonderland

Neve Prescott, four, from Chorley enjoys her Christmas Waffle at Chorley's Winter Wonderland

