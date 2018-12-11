Chorley's Winter Wonderland returns with ice rink and Christmas teepees

Families have been flocking to the festive extravaganza on the Cleveland Street car park, which for December is playing host to an ice rink, Christmas teepees and market stalls, and a collection of food outlets.
1. #Tue Dec 11 10:32:53 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimedia''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Wonderland entrance''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=There is also themed skating sessions and the council is taking school and group bookings. To register your interest for a school or group booking you can email events@chorley.gov.uk''[IPTC]Headline=Wonderland entrance
jpimedia
2. #Tue Dec 11 10:32:56 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimedia''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Ice rink''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Parents and children enjoying the ice rink''[IPTC]Headline=Ice rink
jpimedia
3. #Tue Dec 11 10:32:58 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimedia''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Brotherly fun''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Brothers, Niall Boocock, six and Louis Boocock, seven from Chorley on the ice ring at Chorley's Winter Wonderland''[IPTC]Headline=Brotherly fun
jpimedia
4. #Tue Dec 11 10:33:01 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimedia''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Treats on offer''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Neve Prescott, four, from Chorley enjoys her Christmas Waffle at Chorley's Winter Wonderland''[IPTC]Headline=Treats on offer
jpimedia
View more