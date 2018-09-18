Confusion over the future of Chorley's DW Sports - but sportswear shop will close in the New Year

A Chorley sportswear shop is set to close in the New Year after confusion surrounded the future of the shop when closing down signs were placed in its windows.

Signs stating ‘Closing Down Sale – Everything Must Go’ were placed in DW Sports in Market Street, Chorley, last week, with for sale/to let signs posted above the front of the store.

DW Sports in Market Street, Chorley

One local resident told the Post how “everything was reduced” inside the shop during the same time as closing down posters were up.

A spokesman for the store said: “The lease has ended on the Chorley DW Sports store.”

Subsequently the Post found out that the signs were mistakenly put in the windows due to the lease extension until January for the site coming in late in the day.

A spokesman for DW Sports said: “DW Sports has subsequently managed to agree a lease extension with the landlord so will continue to trade until January.”

After January the store is set to close; DW Sports is now looking to relocate its nine staff within the rest of the company.

A spokesman said: “There are two full time and seven part time staff working at the branch and DW Sports is working with them to identify potential opportunities within the DW Fitness First group.

“Two members of staff have already been found new roles.”

DW Sports was founded in 2009 by Wigan Athletic owner Dave Whelan after he purchased 50 JJB Sports Fitness Clubs and the attached retail stores for £83.4 million.

In August, Chorley fashion and home goods shop The Outlet closed its store with 16 jobs lost.

Leader of Chorley Council, Coun Alistair Bradley, said the closure was disappointing but not a true reflection on the condition of Chorley’s high street.