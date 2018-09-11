Finalists revealed for 2018 Lancashire Tourism Awards

Marketing Lancashire has revealed the 103 finalists competing in 22 categories for this year’s Lancashire Tourism Awards, supported by headline sponsor, University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).
The annual Lancashire Tourism Awards are Lancashire’s only county-wide tourism and hospitality awards; providing a route to the Visit England Awards for Excellence, the industry’s national honours.
Rachel McQueen, Chief Executive of Marketing Lancashire, commenting on this year’s finalists, said: “The Lancashire Tourism Awards celebrate the achievements of the county’s tourism and hospitality providers, from hotels and attractions, to restaurants and retailers; an industry that brings £4.13bn to the Lancashire economy and employs over 59,000 people, who provide outstanding levels of hospitality to 67 million annual visitors.
“Our annual awards not only recognise the accomplishments of this year’s outstanding finalists, but applaud all those who work in this wonderfully diverse sector for their continuing contribution to the prosperity of Lancashire.
“I wish all the finalists of the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2018 the very best of luck in the next stage of the competition and I look forward to joining sponsors, colleagues and partners in celebrating Lancashire’s brightest stars of tourism and hospitality at the awards ceremony in November.”
The finalists will now have face-to-face interviews with the Lancashire Tourism Awards expert judging panels, who will choose the ultimate winners. A number of the categories will also receive visits from mystery shoppers.
Each year the Lancashire Tourism Awards also offers colleagues and the public the opportunity to decide who will be named Lancashire Tourism Superstar 2018. This award acknowledges an individual who has made a significant contribution to Lancashire tourism, but who may not necessarily be in the spotlight.
This year the Tourism Superstar award category has received more nominations than ever. The fate of the four shortlisted ‘superstars’ now lies in the hands of public, with the vote opening on Monday 17th September and closing on Sunday 21st October. Information on each of the ‘superstar’ finalists and how to vote can be found on lancashiretourismawards.com from Monday 17th September.
The winners in each of our 22 categories will be announced at the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2018 black-tie dinner and awards ceremony in November.
THE FINALISTS
Lancashire Tourism Awards 2018
Wedding Venue Award
Fisherman’s Retreat, Ramsbottom
Hipping Hall, Kirkby Lonsdale
Holmes Mill, Clitheroe
Leighton Hall, Carnforth
Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green
Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor
New Business Award
A’Vucciria, Rawtenstall
Castle View, Lancaster
Clip’n Climb Blackpool
Fence Gate Lodge, Fence
The Lawrence Hotel, Padiham
L’Escargotiere, Bowland
No. 10, Preston
The Rookery Holiday Cottage, Roughlee
Taste Lancashire Restaurant Award
Bay Horse Inn, Lancaster
Hipping Hall, Kirkby Lonsdale
The Midland, Morecambe
Twelve Restaurant, Thornton
Taste Lancashire Pub/Inn Award
The Aspinall Arms, Mitton
The Assheton Arms, Downham
Bay Horse Inn, Lancaster
Fence Gate, Fence
The Spread Eagle, Mellor
The Spread Eagle Inn, Sawley
Taste Lancashire Producer Award
Batch Brew, Burnley
Bowland Brewery, Clitheroe
Calyx Drinks, Burnley
Choc Amor, Mawdesley
Northern Whisper Brewing Co, Rawtenstall
Wignalls Yallo, Standish
Holiday Village Award
Pipers Height Caravan Park, Blackpool
Ream Hills Holiday Park, Weeton
Rossendale Holiday Cottages
South Lakeland Leisure Village, Carnforth
Stanley Villa Farm Fishing & Camping, Greenhalgh
Self-Catering Holiday Award
Laythams Holiday Lets Retreat, Slaidburn
Newton Hall Holiday Apartments, Blackpool
Rossendale Holiday Cottages
Water Babies Narrow Boat Hire, Forton
Wolfen Mill Boutique Self Catering, Chipping
Sustainable Tourism Award
The Bee Centre, Preston
Browsholme Hall, Clitheroe
Fell End Holiday Park, Carnforth
Moss Wood Caravan Park, Lancaster
Lancashire Large Hotel Award
Hotel Sheraton, Blackpool
The Legacy Preston International Hotel
The Wrightington Hotel & Health Club
Business Tourism Award
Browsholme Hall, Clitheroe
Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green
Winter Gardens Blackpool
The Wrightington Hotel & Health Club
Lancashire Perfect Stay Award
The Assheton Arms, Downham
Bartle Hall Hotel, Preston
The Borough, Lancaster
The Spread Eagle Inn, Sawley
Small Visitor Attraction Award
Go Ape Rivington
Leighton Hall, Carnforth
Mrs Dowsons Farm Park, Blackburn
Shores Hey Farm, Burnley
Thornton Hall Country Park
Large Visitor Attraction Award
Ascent Trampoline Park, Blackpool
Blackpool Zoo
Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston
East Lancashire Railway
Madame Tussauds Blackpool
Retail Experience Award
Bowland Food Hall, Clitheroe
Fleetwood Market
Heskin Hall Shopping Village, Chorley
JAK Hanson, Wrightington
Preston Markets
Visitor Experience Award
A Brief Encounter with Leighton Hall, Carnforth
Artisan Foodworks, Burscough
Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours
The Bee Centre, Preston
Cultural Venue/Organisation Award
Blackburn Cathedral
Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours
The Boo, Waterfoot
Carnforth Station Heritage Centre
The Whitaker, Rossendale
Inclusive Tourism Award
The Bee Centre, Preston
Sandcastle Waterpark, Blackpool
Dog Friendly Award
The Aspinall Arms, Mitton
Holiday Inn Express Burnley
Ribble Valley Country & Leisure Park, Gisburn
Rossendale Holiday Cottages
Taste Lancashire Café/Tearoom Award
Brew + Bake, Preston
The Dearden Tea Rooms, Haslingden
Middle Holly Cottage Tea Rooms, Forton
Shores Hey Farm Café, Burnley
Tourism Superstar Award
Roger Borrell, Lancashire Life Magazine
Barbara Bryan, Mytton Fold Hotel & Golf Complex
Simon Entwistle, Top Hat Tours
James Whewell, Wyresdale Park
Small Event Award
Burnley Canal Festival
Chorley Live
The Penny Farm Open Day, Blackpool
A Thornton Hall Farm Christmas Adventure
Treasure Island, The Dukes Theatre, Lancaster
Worsthorne Gala
Large Event Award
Festival of Making, Blackburn
Highest Point Festival, Lancaster
Light up Lancaster
Vintage by the Sea, Morecambe