Former Railway gastro pub in Euxton is making way for children's nursery - bringing 22 new jobs to the area

A recently closed Lancashire pub is set to be transformed in to a state-of-the-art nursery centre – bringing more than 20 jobs to the site.

The Railway gastro pub in Euxton, near Chorley, is set to be turned into a children’s nursery by Nature Trail Nursery.

Staff and children at Nature Trail Nurserys Brinscall branch

The wateringhoclosed its doors earlier this month after 40 years as a public house.

In a statement provided to Chorley Council’s planning department, a spokesman from Nature Trail Nursery – which already runs nurseries in Brinscall, Chorley, and Whittle-le-Woods – said: “Nature Trail has received numerous requests for baby care services in the local area and has taken 32 names down in anticipation of achieving planning approval.

“The surrounding area is also currently being redeveloped providing more housing which will significantly increase the demand for places and the need for Chorley Council to support the much needed childcare amenity to this area.”

A total of 22 jobs have been proposed by the childcare company as well as care for up to 60 children.

The pub’s 22 car parking spaces being retained to cope with footfall.

Opening hours of 9am to 3.30pm have been tabled with additional private service provision also mooted from 7.30am to 6pm.

Chorley Council has yet to approve the proposition.