Here's why KFC has taken down its 10 metre tall Colonel totem in Buckshaw Village

A new KFC in Buckshaw Village has taken down its 10 metre tall Colonel totem after putting it in place without permission.

The fried chicken restaurant in Buckshaw Avenue opened last Monday following months of toing-and-froing over its pros and cons for the local community.

But on Thursday last week, it was revealed that the fast food outlet had erected 26 signs - including a 10 metre tall advertising Colonel totem overlooking the neighbourhood - without planning permission.

And yesterday afternoon workmen could be seen at the site taking down the totem, much to the bemusement of local residents.

But documents submitted to Chorley Council show amended plans for the signage has been submitted, with a six metre tall Colonel set to replace the 10 metre tall predecessor.

KFC franchisee Lynsey Galley, Operations Director at 1st Rate Investment, said: “We always want to be a good neighbour in the community and have listened to the concerns of local residents around our signage.

"As a result, we’ve removed our original sign and submitted planning permission for a smaller one.

"After talking with local residents, we’ve decided not to replace the sign immediately.

"Instead, we’re going to continue talking with residents and should we decide we don’t need the sign, we won’t replace it at all – our relationship with our neighbours is more important to us than the sign."