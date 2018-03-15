It's curtain up for town's new six screen cinema

An opening date has been announced for the new six-screen cinema coming to Chorley.

The Reel Cinema, part of the town's Market Walk development, will be up and running by late 2019, it has been announced.

An artist's impression of the new Reel Cinema coming to Chorley

The Market Walk plan has run in to some problems recently, with the news late last year that both its flagship tenants – TK Maxx and Marks & Spencer Foodhall – were pulling out. There were some discussions over whether the scheme should be abandoned altogether, but Chorley Council has decided to push on with its vision for the improvement of the town centre. The cinema was a key part of the development. KC Suri, who owns Reel Cinemas, said: “We’re really excited to be coming to Chorley because we can see it is an up and coming place with lots of potential.

“The council has been very proactive in pushing the development forward and it will give the town centre a big boost by widening its appeal to include more leisure activities such as the cinema and restaurants

“It will have the very latest technology, fit for the next generation, and will give the residents of Chorley a cinema showing the latest blockbuster movies.”

Alistair Bradley, leader of Chorley Council, said: “The news of the development is helping to kickstart our leisure economy with more restaurants opening and a boom in micro bars, which has seen the launch of a real ale trail, and we are seeing people coming from all over the North West to try it out.

“We are really excited to see work starting on the extension later in the year and we’ll be looking to announce the other new tenants soon.”

in the coming weeks.”