Leading Lancashire gin maker set to reopen its gin bar and introduce distillery tours for botanical enthusiasts

One of Lancashire’s leading gin makers is bringing back its gin bar – as well as introducing public tours around the distillery.

Brindle Distillery, which produces the award-winning Cuckoo Gin, has been given the green light to reopen its bar on Friday and Saturday evenings. It is also set to introduce distillery tours on weekday evenings and weekend afternoons.

Mark Long behind the bar at Brindle Distillery (Photos/Video: JPIMedia)

The bar was previously open to the public but closed last June after it was revealed that the team behind the distillery had not sought planning permission prior to opening.

In August 2017 the distillery was granted permission, with the bar’s future up in the air until now.

Mark Long from the distillery at Holmes Farm in Brindle, near Chorley, said the decision opens the door to new jobs in the area.

Mark said: “We are pleased with the outcome. This will help create more jobs and tourism for the local area.

Brindle Distillery produces Cuckoo Sunshine Gin, using honey from Lancashire beehives to sweeten the drink instead of using sugar

“We would like to thank the people of Brindle and the surrounding areas for their continued support and well wishes.”

Brindle Parish Council and local residents objected to the bar and tours, citing concerns over further development on Green Belt land, noise, increased light pollution from cars, and a negative impact on local pubs.

Concerns were taken on board at last month’s meeting of Chorley Council’s development control committee, with permission for the bar and tours granted until December 2020.

The committee said this was “to allow the impact of the proposal to be monitored”.