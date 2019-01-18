Popular Preston sushi chef returns to restaurant industry with new Japanese cuisine cafe in Chorley

Share this article

A Preston sushi chef who retired from the industry two years ago has opened up a Japanese food cafe after an inspiring holiday to the Land of the Rising Sun.

Margaret Greenhalgh has opened Mag’s Japanese Cafe in the centre of Chorley, marking a return to the industry that she spent her entire professional life in.

Margaret Greenhalgh, from Hong Kong, has opened a new Japanese food cafe in Chorley (Photos: JPIMedia)

Margaret Greenhalgh, from Hong Kong, has opened a new Japanese food cafe in Chorley (Photos: JPIMedia)

“I used to be a sushi chef in Preston Sushi Salad Noodle Bar,” Margaret explained.

READ MORE: Food of the world on a plate...in Preston

“That was for three years and I retired from the industry two years ago.

“But I went to Japan for a holiday and saw how they operate and cook authentic food, so when I got back I really wanted to get back into the industry.”

Some of the food available

Some of the food available

The 55-year-old opened the cafe - which serves vegan and vegetarian food as part of its menu - last Friday and has already seen a fair few familiar faces.

The Hong Kong native said: “It’s been great so far; there’s been a lot of old customers from my old sushi bar coming in to see me.

There’s been a lot of new customers too thanks to things like Facebook – so far so good.”

READ MORE: Popular Preston Indian restaurant Touch of Spice to shut after the weekend

Margaret in the cafe

Margaret in the cafe

Margaret moved to Preston for her husband Barry. Before then she ran a fish and chip shop in North Wales.

“I’ve been in the food industry since I was little,” she said.

“I grew up in restaurants and Chinese takeaways. Food has been my life.”

Margaret quipped: “I can’t do the Teppanyaki-style of Japanese food, like throwing eggs in the air! But it’s all home cooked, tasty Japanese food.”