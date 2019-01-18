Popular Preston sushi chef returns to restaurant industry with new Japanese cuisine cafe in Chorley

A Preston sushi chef who retired from the industry two years ago has opened up a Japanese food cafe after an inspiring holiday to the Land of the Rising Sun.

Margaret Greenhalgh has opened Mag’s Japanese Cafe in the centre of Chorley, marking a return to the industry that she spent her entire professional life in.

Margaret Greenhalgh, from Hong Kong, has opened a new Japanese food cafe in Chorley (Photos: JPIMedia)

“I used to be a sushi chef in Preston Sushi Salad Noodle Bar,” Margaret explained.

“That was for three years and I retired from the industry two years ago.

“But I went to Japan for a holiday and saw how they operate and cook authentic food, so when I got back I really wanted to get back into the industry.”

Some of the food available

The 55-year-old opened the cafe - which serves vegan and vegetarian food as part of its menu - last Friday and has already seen a fair few familiar faces.

The Hong Kong native said: “It’s been great so far; there’s been a lot of old customers from my old sushi bar coming in to see me.

There’s been a lot of new customers too thanks to things like Facebook – so far so good.”

Margaret in the cafe

Margaret moved to Preston for her husband Barry. Before then she ran a fish and chip shop in North Wales.

“I’ve been in the food industry since I was little,” she said.

“I grew up in restaurants and Chinese takeaways. Food has been my life.”

Margaret quipped: “I can’t do the Teppanyaki-style of Japanese food, like throwing eggs in the air! But it’s all home cooked, tasty Japanese food.”