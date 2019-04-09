Volunteer Linda Coppin

PROJECT FEED CHORLEY: First look inside new food bank warehouse following donations of nearly £30,000

On Monday the doors swung open at the new food bank warehouse at Chorley's LivingWaters church.

Following the Project Feed Chorley campaign by the Chorley Guardian, almost £30,000 was raised by the local community to fund a new warehouse so that volunteers at the LW Storehouse food bank could stop working in cramped and damp conditions in the cellar of the Bolton Street church:

Some of the volunteers that make the LW Storehouse a reality

Some of the volunteers that make the LW Storehouse a reality
LW Storehouse's distribution manager Pat Webb and co-ordinator Carol Halton

LW Storehouse's distribution manager Pat Webb and co-ordinator Carol Halton
The warehouse has been built on the LivingWaters church car park

The warehouse has been built on the LivingWaters church car park
Carol Halton delivers a speech to crowds before the opening

Carol Halton delivers a speech to crowds before the opening
