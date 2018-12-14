PROJECT UPDATE: New Lidl supermarket at former Pines Hotel site in Chorley begins to take shape

Work is now well under way to bring a new Lidl supermarket to the former site of one of Lancashire’s historic hotels in Chorley...

What was so ‘historic’ about the site?

'Opening soon' signs at the site

The site off the A6 Preston Road in Clayton-le-Woods was previously home to the Pines Hotel, a popular spot for weddings and parties in its heyday.

Metal framework for the Lidl store is currently being installed, with ‘coming soon’ signs posted on the site’s exterior.

When will the supermarket open?

Lidl is hopeful that the new supermarket can open to the public in the summer of 2019.

The store is set to open next summer

A spokesman for Lidl UK said: “We can confirm that construction of our new store is on track with a view to opening next summer.

“We’ll be in touch closer to the time with an exact opening date.”

What else is coming to the site?

Housebuilders McCarthy and Stone are set to bring 40 apartments to the site.

Any issues?

Residents living off the A6, a busy road between Bamber Bridge and Chorley, have previously raised concerns with the traffic impact that the development will have. Highways have not raised any objections to plans.