Search is on for a "superstar" of the Lancashire tourism industry

Superstars are usually out there in the glare of publicity.

But when it comes to tourism in Lancashire, the real heroes can often be found in the shadows.

So, from today, the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2018 are giving the public the chance to vote for who they think should be the industry’s “superstar.”

This one category of the annual awards has received more nominations this year than ever. And, after the difficult job of wittling the list down to just four candidates, the voting begins today on the Post’s website www.lep.co.uk.

The quartet of heroes includes a tour guide, two venue owners and a magazine editor.

Historian Simon Entwistle has been shortlisted for his Top Hat Tours venture where, dressed in authentic Victorian costume, he takes parties on outings including a Pendle Witches tour,

Guided Ghost Walks and a Jack the Ripper Tour.

James Whewell makes the list for his family’s Wyresdale Park country venue near Scorton. Barbara Bryan is in there for Mytton Fold Hotel and Golf complex. And Lancashire Life editor Roger Borrell is also on the shortlist.

Rachel McQueen (inset), chief executive of Marketing Lancashire, said: “Our annual awards not only recognise the accomplishments of this year’s outstanding finalists, but applaud all those who work in this wonderfully diverse sector.”