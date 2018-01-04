South Ribble residents can opt-in online for brown bin collections ahead of new charges

Residents in South Ribble wishing to have garden waste collected by waste collection personnel will have to pay for the service starting within the next four months - but they can sign up now.

READ MORE: Garden waste charge gets green light

On Monday April 9, South Ribble Council win introduce a ‘Garden Waste Subscription Service’, an opt-in service across the borough.

The service will cost £30 per year for every bin residents want to be collected.

A spokesman from South Ribble Council said: “If you do not wish to subscribe to the new Garden Waste Service you will no longer get a brown bin collection from the April 9 2018, and you can either compost the garden waste at home or dispose of it at your local Household Waste Recycling Centre for free.

Sign up online at www.southribble.gov.uk/gardenwaste.