Steelwork takes shape at Chorley's new Market Walk shopping centre M&S and cinema expansion

Chorley will soon have a new M&S and cinema...

What’s happened?

The Market Walk expansion project

Work has finally started on the extension to Chorley’s £12m Market Walk shopping centre.

Steel framework for the expansion plans have been erected on the Flat Iron car park next to the existing shopping centre by Bamber Bridge-based Eric Wright Construction, who have been tasked with completing the build.

What’s coming to the development?

The eight unit development will see an M&S Foodhall, six-screen Reel Cinema, and Loungers restaurant come to Chorley as well as other business opportunities.

Diggers on site

The current capacity for the shopping centre is 35 units.

Are there any diversions in place during construction?

Yes – Chorley Council, which owns the shopping centre, has made a “slight diversion” between the Flat Iron and the A6 bypass. Customers are directed from the bypass on to Clifford Street before following ‘pedestrian’ signs through the Market Walk car park area.

A council spokesman said: “We know how important that link is, which is why we have maintained access. The diversion will be in place for a couple of weeks to allow the work to be done safely.”

Steel framework taking shape

What do competing businesses think of the new town attractions?

Chairman of Chorley Little Theatre, Ian Robinson, remains optimistic despite a rival screen house coming to town.

Ian said: “With the new cinema opening in Chorley there will be increased competition and attention on the town centre.

“But with the Market Walk development there’s going to be increased footfall; that’s something we have to take advantage of.”