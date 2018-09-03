Successful micro-pub team to open a new branch in Adlington

A pub earning its stripes in Bolton has turned its attention to Lancashire – and could be opening a micro bar very soon.

The team behind JR’s Ale House in Horwich is looking to expand their range of ales on sale to Adlington, near Chorley, taking over a currently vacant shop in Church Street to bring a micro pub to the town.

JR’s Ale House has existed since 2017 at its current home in Chorley New Road, Horwich, where it offers cask ales, craft beers, wine, spirits and freshly ground coffee.

Planning documents submitted to Chorley Council detail how five jobs will be created, one full-time role and four part-time.

Opening hours of 10am to 10pm every day, including Bank Holidays, have also been tabled.

Environmental Health has raised some concerns for the residents next to the micro bar, which consists of three self contained flats, noting that the standard party wall between the two buildings “may not be sufficient” to prevent disturbance.

Lancashire Police has also had its say, recommending that “dusk till dawn” lighting is installed on all external doors to act as a natural surveillance and deter potential trespassers.

A decision on whether the micro pub can be brought to the vacant shop has yet to be given by Chorley Council planning officers – but a decision in the near future is expected.

The new ale house comes as similar plans have been submitted to Chorley Council to bring a bar, restaurant, and coffee house to Market Street in Chorley town centre.

The mastermind behind the project is Lesley Humphreys of Toastie Taverns, which operates and owns more than 25 pub sites across the North West.

The Post attempted to contact JR’s Ale House and planning agents acting on their behalf but got no response prior to deadline.