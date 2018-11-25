Take a sneak peak inside Leyland's Amazon delivery warehouse: GALLERY

As Amazon staff take a moment to recover from Black Friday and begin preparing for Christmas, we were granted a rare look inside.
1. #Sun Nov 25 12:19:13 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=other''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=The vast Leyland site operates as the company's delivery station - the location in the centre of England with easy motorway access making it ideal\nLouis Duffy works as a sorter at the site''[IPTC]Headline=
other
2. #Sun Nov 25 12:19:14 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=other''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Packages are shipped to the delivery station from Amazon fulfilment and sortation centres and loaded onto vehicles to be delivered to customers.\nPictured are Hamza Mohammad, Umran Malik, Salman Qadush and Jamal Bana''[IPTC]Headline=
other
4. #Sun Nov 25 12:19:16 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=other''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=The company also works with 18 independent delivery companies with more than 200 drivers in the Leyland area.\nPictured are employees Kelly Clarkson, Desmond Desai, Seyer Rica Opritescu and Ryan Moulding''[IPTC]Headline=
other
View more