Amazon came to Lancashire in 2015, when it moved into a vast warehouse complex on the Lancashire Business Park on Centurian Way, Leyland

Take a sneak peak inside Leyland's Amazon delivery warehouse: GALLERY

On a Leyland trading estate lurks a vast warehouse complex that is at the centre of Amazon's UK operation.

As Amazon staff take a moment to recover from Black Friday and begin preparing for Christmas, we were granted a rare look inside.

The vast Leyland site operates as the company's delivery station - the location in the centre of England with easy motorway access making it ideal'Louis Duffy works as a sorter at the site

1. #Sun Nov 25 12:19:13 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=other''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=The vast Leyland site operates as the company's delivery station - the location in the centre of England with easy motorway access making it ideal\nLouis Duffy works as a sorter at the site''[IPTC]Headline=

The vast Leyland site operates as the company's delivery station - the location in the centre of England with easy motorway access making it ideal'Louis Duffy works as a sorter at the site
other
Buy a Photo
Packages are shipped to the delivery station from Amazon fulfilment and sortation centres and loaded onto vehicles to be delivered to customers.'Pictured are Hamza Mohammad, Umran Malik, Salman Qadush and Jamal Bana

2. #Sun Nov 25 12:19:14 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=other''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Packages are shipped to the delivery station from Amazon fulfilment and sortation centres and loaded onto vehicles to be delivered to customers.\nPictured are Hamza Mohammad, Umran Malik, Salman Qadush and Jamal Bana''[IPTC]Headline=

Packages are shipped to the delivery station from Amazon fulfilment and sortation centres and loaded onto vehicles to be delivered to customers.'Pictured are Hamza Mohammad, Umran Malik, Salman Qadush and Jamal Bana
other
Buy a Photo
There are around 50 permanent members of staff at the Leyland centre
There are around 50 permanent members of staff at the Leyland centre
other
Buy a Photo
The company also works with 18 independent delivery companies with more than 200 drivers in the Leyland area.'Pictured are employees Kelly Clarkson, Desmond Desai, Seyer Rica Opritescu and Ryan Moulding

4. #Sun Nov 25 12:19:16 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=other''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=The company also works with 18 independent delivery companies with more than 200 drivers in the Leyland area.\nPictured are employees Kelly Clarkson, Desmond Desai, Seyer Rica Opritescu and Ryan Moulding''[IPTC]Headline=

The company also works with 18 independent delivery companies with more than 200 drivers in the Leyland area.'Pictured are employees Kelly Clarkson, Desmond Desai, Seyer Rica Opritescu and Ryan Moulding
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2