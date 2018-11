This means that major or urgent improvement is needed due to the businesses failing to meet satisfactory standards at the time of the last published inspection. The information published below is from the Food Standards Agency website as of Wednesday November 28, 2018.

1. Al-Barakah - Preston - 1 star Takeaway/sandwich shop / Address: 25 Langcliffe Road, Preston, PR2 6UE / Inspected: April 24, 2018

2. Yum Yum - South Ribble - 0 star Takeaway/sandwich shop / Address: 14 Chapel Brow Leyland Lancashire, PR25 3NE / Inspected: May 3, 2018

3. Delicious Delight - Preston - 1 star Takeaway/sandwich shop / Address: 16b Adelphi Street, Preston, PR1 7BE / Inspected: August 29, 2018

4. Dryden Centre - Preston - 1 star Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen / Address: Dryden Mill, Manchester Road, Preston, PR1 3YH / Inspected: March 26, 2017

