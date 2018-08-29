Two-floor coffee house, bar and restaurant set for former Yorkshire Bank in Chorley

Plans are afoot to transform a former bank into a two-storey coffee house, bar and restaurant.

The former Yorkshire Bank in Market Street, Chorley, is being transformed into The Vaults coffee house and bar, with the first floor offices above transformed into a new bar and restaurant called Hideaway.

The new venue is set to open until 1am on weekdays and 2am on weekends

The mastermind behind the project is Lesley Humphreys of Toastie Taverns, which operates and owns more than 25 pub sites across the North West.

Details of the plans have been submitted to Chorley Council for approval.

Planning agents RPC Architectural Design Ltd claim that the development “is a modern, forward thinking concept to provide the people of the town with a place of choice to eat, drink and socialise.

A report said: “The proposal compliments the existing building with a conscious effort to ensure that the features of the existing building and area are retained.”

What the Hideaway bar and restaurant could look like

Illustrations of what the former bank could look like have been submitted to the council, showing a modern grey, black, and stone effect exterior with green shrubbery and external seating.

The operator of neighbouring foot outlet Italiano, Hesam Abshari, has objected to the plans on the basis of limited parking in Market Street and residents living above his shop being disturbed as a result of opening hours until 1am on weekdays and 2am on weekends.