VIDEO: New film shows off Chorley's best bits

In a bid to encourage more people to visit Chorley, the council has produced a video of the area's best bits.

The three minute, 28 second video has been launched by Chorley Council o to inspire potential visitors to come and experience the area’s historic buildings, beautiful parks, stunning scenery and fantastic family events for themselves.

The stunning Rivington Pike features in Chorley Council's new film

A year in the making, the video features aerial and ground footage of Rivington, including Rivington Pike, Yarrow Valley Country Park, Astley Park, Hoghton Tower, Botany Bay, Go Ape Rivington and Chorley Markets.

Events including the Chorley Grand Prix, Chorley Flower Show, Astley Illuminated, Hoghton Tower’s The King’s Return, Picnic in the Park and the town’s Christmas celebrations are all featured to give people an insight into the many things to do and see in Chorley.

Gary Hall, Chief Executive of Chorley Council, said: “Following on from the launch of Chorley’s first visitor information website checkoutchorley.com nearly two years ago, this video shows just how stunning the Chorley area is and how much there is for people to do.

“It shows people the many reasons why they should visit Chorley and hopefully inspires them to come and check out Chorley for themselves. If you live and work in Chorley, it also makes you feel proud to see the beautiful countryside, great attractions and fantastic events, we have on our doorstep.

“Visitors helped to boost the Chorley economy by £176 million in 2016, so it’s important that we continue to do all we can to attract even more people to the area. No matter what your age or interest, Chorley is a fantastic place to visit and we are determined to encourage even more people to check out Chorley with initiatives like this.”

The full video is available to view at checkoutchorley.com.