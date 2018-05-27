Warning of yet more 'severe disruption' on rail network

Train bosses have warned of yet more trouble on the county's rail network today.

Operator Northern has admitted that there will be 'severe disruption' on lines between Preston, Blackpool, Wigan and Lancaster.

The warning tweeted by Northern

The operator, which has struggled in recent days to provide services in the county, admitted that there would be a further 41 services cancelled across the north today.

Lines between Preston and Blackpool, Preston and Wigan, Preston and Manchester and Preston and Lancaster were all listed as being severely hit on an update from Northern this morning.

The company advised passengers affected that they can claim compensation.