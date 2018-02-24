Worried Hayley still searching for missing dog

A worried dog owner says she has been bowled over by the response she has received from the local community.

Hayley Mairs, of Chorley, has been appealing for help to find her missing dog Sully.

Her beloved pet slipped his lead and ran off, and Hayley has been searching ever since.

She set up a Facebook page to help find him, and says she has been overwhelmed with all the offers of help.

Hayley said: "Four days ago our much loved saluki dog (Sully) slipped his lead and we have been desperate to find him ever since.

"We however cannot believe the help and response we have had from the local community. The response we have had on Facebook has been absolutely amazing.

"Please have a look at help find Sully. People have been out morning day and night, we have even been down the woods barbecuing sausages in the dark trying to entice him out.

"We have even found two other lost dogs whilst looking for him.

"He is a rescue dog that has grown to love his home comforts and we are so worried as the cold snap is on its way."

Anyone with any information can contact Hayley through the Facebook page Help Find Sully the Saluki.