Your memories of the Pines Hotel

As the bulldozers moved in to the Pines Hotel in Clayton-le-Woods, we asked readers to share their memories of this very special place

I don’t think all the new residents would appreciate the surrounding trees being ripped out and now over looking a primary school - Tracy Thornton-Packer

What a shame, lovely place - Jordan Hiles

Shame on you councillors for allowing a beautiful and important piece of cultural patrimony and social history to be torn to the ground. A Lidl will of course be an asset to the area...I think not. - Andrea Fellows

Worked here for years as a teen - Manda Hempstock

The food in restaurant was really good. The rooms were another thing. The decor was stuck in the 80’s, very dated. Would have needed a fortune spending on it to bring up to standard. Loved the nights in the Dixon suite. Never had a bad night in there - Lian Sayers-Sandiford

Sad news. We had our wedding reception there in 1975 - Anne Crossley

Daughter’s prom night was held there - Ian Billing

What a waste of a beautiful building .. So sad to see this ... Its seems to be happening everywhere which is wrong - Anne Lambert

I didn’t realise The Pines had closed down!! Many happy memories - Jackie Marie

lots of fantastic memory here - Donna Alker

My Dad used to love this place - Mark Power

Very sad - Samantha O’Shaughnessy

Seems so long ago now working there - Samantha Dally-Hamriding

I have to say Lidl may be cheaper but you cant do your weekly shop there they don’t have everything you need, they only sell what sells if you know what I mean! - Nigel Skilton

Very sad, I have lovely memories from the Pines of three weddings, my daughter’s school prom and numerous family birthdays and anniversary celebrations - Brenda Docker

Sad day! Many good memories here peeps! - Sarah Louise Livesey