Cabaret night in Chorley thousands funds for Rosemere in Preston

A night of music and cabaret raised more than £1,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

When Denis Ashcroft organised the event at St Mary’s Parish Centre, in Chorley, he was overwhelmed by the generosity of the people who gave their support.

The Grand Cabaret Night, featuring Lancaster singer Sean Leonard and Leyland’s Lindsay Marie, raised £1,194.

A giant tombola and raffle helped to boost funds along with the advance auction of a number of donated items.

Denis, of Chorley, said: “We sold lots of tickets and we had many donations on the night by those who enjoyed the entertainment as well as those who were unable to attend. Many of the clients at Hair by Margaret in Stratford Road were among those who gave prizes and boosted the funds with their loose change collection.

“Everyone said that it was a great night and there was a real party atmosphere. The supper was greatly enjoyed and there were even seconds for those who wanted it. Most people went home with prizes.”

Denis’s next event will be held at St Mary’s Parish Centre, in Chorley, on Friday September 28.