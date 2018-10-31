Can you volunteer with Barn Owl Bill?

Barn Owl Bill is looking for more volunteers to help look after its 46 sick or injured birds of prey.

Owner Bill Higham wants people to help with cleaning and taking care of the owls and birds in his sanctuary, based in Southbrook Road, Leyland.

He is looking for people to volunteer two or three hours a week on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday.

He said: “The sanctuary has been going for more than 20 years but I am getting older and I need a bit of help. I have 46 birds at the moment which takes a bit of time.”

If anyone can help, call Bill on 07775746416 or email sappi.bill@blueyonder.co.uk

