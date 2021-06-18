Casualty given oxygen therapy after cooking fire in Chorley
Chorley fire crews were called out to tackle a kitchen fire at a home off Pall Mall last night (Thursday, June 17).
The 999 call was made after food being cooked at a home in Richmond Court caught fire at 11.18pm.
The fire service said the cooking had been left unattended and led to the home being filled with smoke.
Firefighters gave oxygen therapy to a casualty suffering from smoke inhalation, but the person declined further treatment at hospital.
"The fire involved some cooking that had been left unattended and firefighters made the scene safe and cleared the property of smoke using a fan.
"Crews also gave oxygen therapy to one person who was suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation, although they declined further medical treatment.
"Firefighters were in attendance for around thirty five minutes."
