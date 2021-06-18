Casualty given oxygen therapy after cooking fire in Chorley

The 999 call was made after food being cooked at a home in Richmond Court caught fire at 11.18pm.

The fire service said the cooking had been left unattended and led to the home being filled with smoke.

Firefighters gave oxygen therapy to a casualty suffering from smoke inhalation, but the person declined further treatment at hospital.

The 999 call was made after food being cooked at a home in Richmond Court, Chorley caught fire at 11.18pm last night (Thursday, June 17).

"The fire involved some cooking that had been left unattended and firefighters made the scene safe and cleared the property of smoke using a fan.

"Crews also gave oxygen therapy to one person who was suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation, although they declined further medical treatment.

"Firefighters were in attendance for around thirty five minutes."

