Casualty rescued in Blackpool sea drama

The search at Blackpool was a team effort

Fleetwood Coastguard revealed the details of the rescue by inshore lifeboat on social media.

They posted on Facebook that the team was paged at 04:20 (Friday July 30) to reports of person in difficulty in the sea at Blackpool North Pier.

They said: "HM Coastguard Fleetwood , HM Coastguard Lytham and RNLI Blackpool began a search with Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 936 and RNLI Fleetwood en route to assist.

"A person was recovered from the sea by one of the ILBs and received emergency first aid while being transferred to North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust.

"They then received advanced care before being taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.