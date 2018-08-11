CCGs in Chorley, Preston and South Ribble support St Catherine's Hospice during 70th anniversary

Staff from NHS Chorley, South Ribble and Greater Preston CCGs (Clinical Commissioning Groups) have raised £500 for St Catherine’s Hospice from a range of activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the NHS – including a bake off, dress down days and raffles.

They also donated spare change left over from holidays to the Lostock Hall charity; foreign coins and notes can be converted into funding for St Catherine’s, helping care for people with life-shortening illnesses at the hospice and across Central Lancashire in the community and in people’s own homes.

Anyone wishing to donate foreign currency to St Catherine’s can visit the hospice reception in St Catherine’s Park, Lostock Lane, or call in to any of the charity shops across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.

Call 01772 629171 or visit http://www.stcatherines.co.uk for more details.