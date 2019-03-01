Celebrity artwork goes under the hammer for children's hospice Derian House in Chorley

Celebs including Ginger Spice, Joanna Lumley and Jeremy Vine have all picked up their paintbrushes for a charity in Chorley.

More than 25 stars have created unique works of art for Derian House children’s hospice.

Actress Ferne Corrigan, known for My Pet and Me, CBeebies and Curious Creatures, pictured with the flower she drew.

The drawn and painted flowers will make up a birthday bouquet to mark the 25th anniversary of the hospice in Chancery Road, Astley Village.

The artwork, which will now be auctioned to raise money, will be unveiled at a glamorous exhibition at Hepplestone Fine Art Gallery in Heskin tonight.

Kevin Bedford, fundraising manager at Derian House, said: “We’ve not only been overwhelmed by the creativity and generosity of the celebrities who have got involved in our Flower Power campaign, but also by the sheer number of people who have been keen to help us out.

“It’s been absolutely fantastic.

Ginger Spice' creation

“Many of our flowers aren’t just pretty pictures drawn by celebrities, but fantastic pieces of art in their own right.

“With every penny raised going towards the care of our children and young people,

“I’d urge everyone to bid generously!”

Derian House has extended an open invitation to everyone to go to the auction, to view the paintings and bid for the flowers.

Artwork by Joanna Lumley

The paintings will then go on display at Derian’s new charity shop in Chorley town centre, and auctioned on eBay throughout the month of March.

Actor Helen Lederer, Grease star Didi Conn, adventurer Steve Backshall and Apprentice contestant Kayode Damali also put their creative talents to good use for the charity’s Flower Power campaign.

Seven-year-old Kayla, whose sister uses Derian’s services, has also created a flower as part of the project.

Fans of the celebrities will get the chance to own an exclusive piece of art created by their favourite star, along with a certificate of authenticity.

Everybody is invited to go along to the launch exhibition at Hepplestone Fine Art Gallery at Heskin Hall shopping village in Wood Lane, tonight from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Other celebrities who have painted flowers include Melody Thornton and her Dancing On Ice partner Alexander Demetriou, Jack Catterall, Steve Backshall, Helen Lederer, Timmy Mallett, Ferne Corrigan, Kayode Damali, Curtis Johns from The Band Musical, Rob Beckett, Kiki DeVille and Helen Glover.