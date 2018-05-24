Charity ball for Headway Preston and Chorley is a success

Preston Mayor Trevor Hart started his term of office with a sapphire ball in support of his charity of the year.

Coun Hart was guest of honour at the event held at the Marriott in Preston, hosted by Headway Preston and Chorley, which supports people with brain injuries.

The event raised £7,380 through donations, raffles and an auction.

The money will go towards services such as increasing understanding of brain injury, campaigns which will reduce its incidence and assisting people with brain injuries to return to community living.

Liz Bamber, founder of Headway, said: “The sapphire ball is our annual event to raise money for our services.

“We have been running for seven years, and this was our third sapphire ball.

“We had 150 people there, who have supported us over the years and the Mayor attended as one of his first engagements, as we are his charity of the year. It was great that he came along to show his support.

“The evening was a great success. We had music from Brothers of Swing, who have also featured on Channel 4 programme Hunted. We also had a photobooth with hats as part of Hat for Headway, which is our campaign to keep people head safe. I am delighted we raised £7,380 which will go towards helping deliver our services.”