Charity champions in Lancashire
Here are this week's charity champions
Members of the community have pulled together to support local causes.
1. David Wilson Homes donates to St Michael's Church
David Wilson Homes North West contributed 1,000 towards the refurbishments and repairs of the roof at St Michaels Church, Preston.
2. Bolton School Nursery donates to Derian House
Derian House, in Chorley, has received 226 from Bolton School Nursery after funds were raised at their annual fund-raising Christmas party.
3. Create Homes donates to YIP
Young Inskip People (YIP) received a hamper from Create Homes which helped them raise 200.
