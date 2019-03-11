Charnock Richard Preschool donate bird boxes and feeders to Orchard Gardens

Preschool children have donated bird boxes, feeders and food to a renovation project in Chorley.

Youngsters at Charnock Richard Preschool handed over the items to the Orchard Gardens renovation project.

Gill Leadbetter, manager of Charnock Richard Preschool, said: “The garden has been next to the village church on Church Lane for as long as I can remember and fortunately it is been renovated by Charnock Richard Parish Council.

“Preschool wanted to help as we will be able to visit the garden on a regular basis when all the work has been completed.

“Residents of the village have donated other items such as plants and trees in memory of loved ones too.”