Chip pan warning after Preston kitchen blaze

Firefighters have issued a warning about using chip pans after a kitchen blaze in Preston.

At around 6.45pm last night crews from Preston and Penwortham attended a semi-detached property in Victoria Park Avenue after reports of a chip pan fire.

On arrival the elderly male occupier was outside and the Fire Service used four breathing apparatus and two hosereels to locate and extinguish the fire.

The occupier went to hospital for a precautionary check but was released later the same evening.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "We strongly recommend that people do not use the ‘old fashioned’ chip pans and use a deep fat fryer which comes with a built in thermostat.

"Also, when cooking to stay with cooking and ensure all hobs are turned off afterwards."