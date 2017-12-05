Chorley Building Society donates £5,000 to Guide Dogs UK

Guide Dogs UK has received £5,000 from Chorley Building Society to name a guide dog puppy.

The Society has asked its social media users to name the guide dog puppy and the best names have been forwarded onto Guide Dogs UK.

Once the new puppy is selected and named, Chorley Building Society (CBS) will receive a picture at six weeks old, birth certificate and regular ‘Pupdates’ following their pup’s progress right up until he/she enters ‘big school’ at Atherton Training School.

Staff and customers will also eagerly await the opportunity to meet their sponsored pup before entering the training school.

Siobhan Cullen, community fund-raiser at Guide Dogs UK, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Chorley Building Society and all of the branch staff that have made this a possibility.

“These crucial funds can help bring independence into the life of somebody living with sight loss and you simply cannot place a value on that.”

Zoe Patterson, marketing manager at CBS, said: “We are determined to make a difference to the lives of its members and the local community. Every hour, another person in the UK goes blind. This sponsorship supports a member of our local community when they lose their sight to ensure that they don’t lose their freedom as well.”