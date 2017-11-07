Chorley Building Society donates cash to the Cartwright Drama Studios Youth programme

Youngsters with special needs are being given an extra boost thanks to a cash donation of £500 which will go towards drama workshops.

Chorley Building Society (CBS) donated the funds to Community Arts Development CIC, allowing Cartwright Drama Studios Youth programme to run additional drama workshops for youths with special needs.

The Cartwright Drama Studio youth programme differs to other acting classes due to its use of unique techniques for improvisation and free thinking. The Studio feels that these techniques help build confidence, self-growth, self-discovery and aids the creation of artistic ideas.

The studio runs three classes a week at the Old Chorley Town Court room at High Street for four to 18 year olds and aims to provide young people with the highest standard of training for theatre, TV and film.

Chorley Building Society’s donation will be used to run workshops in the Chorley community for those who would not normally have access to this level of training.

​Tracy Higgins, of Cartwright Drama Studios, said: “We thank Chorley Building society for their very kind donation to the Community Arts Development CIC, so we can run these workshops. We believe very much in drama as a way of building confidence, creativity, and imagination which we are key skills we all need. Opportunities should be on offer to everybody regardless of disability or circumstance. We really look forward to running the workshops which we are sure will be fun filled, exciting and rewarding sessions.​“​

Zoe Patterson, marketing manager for CBS, said: “Chorley Building Society’s mission is to make a difference to the lives of its members and the local community. So it is fitting that we do our bit to nurture talent, self-esteem and belief of young people in the local area”.

For more information on the workshop or to enquire about the drama classes, email: cartwrightdramastudioyouth@gmail.com