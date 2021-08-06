Kim Roby of Chorley Building Society and Gill Ferris, of Chorley Help the Homeless, which has received a Chorley High Five grant

The building society is raising public awareness of the High Five initiative and encouraging more Lancashire charitable and community groups to apply for grants.

Kim Roby, customer services director at Chorley Building Society, said: “We’ve launched the new ‘Chorley High Five’ name to increase public awareness of our donations and other help for good causes.

“We really want to make a tangible change in our community and look forward to hearing from charities and groups in Lancashire.

“Chorley High Five grants are available to charities, community organisations, not-for-profit organisations and grassroots clubs which support our Society’s aims.

“One of the latest local charities to receive a donation is Chorley Help the Homeless, which has been given £1,000 from the High Five programme.

“We are delighted to support such a good cause.”

Charity manager Gill Ferris said: “We’re really grateful to Chorley Building Society for this £1,000 and will put it to good use on frontline services.

"The building society plays a very important role in the community, which we really appreciate.

“The donation comes at a very busy period for us. We’ve seen a huge increase in demand for services over the pandemic.

“More people are coming for help and we moved into our bigger premises in recent months to offer more and better services.”