Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday April 16 2019

Here is a summary of cases involving people from Chorley and Leyland.

Michelle Birch, 32, of Lewis Close, Adlington, was disqualified from driving for 22 months for driving whilst over the legal drink drive limit. She was also fined £461 and had to pay £46 victim surcharge and £85 court costs, The offence happened in Chorley Road, Adlington, on February 17.

Kathleen Theresa Gorman, also known as Fennell, 56, of Clover Road, Chorley, was given a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement by Preston magistrates for sending messages, causing anxiety and annoyance. She also had to pay £80 fine and £85 victim surcharge, The offences were between January 27 and February 3 this year.

James Jack Litherland, 28, of Birkacre Brow, Coppull, was fined £660 by Preston magistrates for driving without insurance. He had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs, His record was endorsed with eight points. The offence happened in Water Street, Chorley, on July 1.

Mohammed Naeem Asghar, 39, of Carleton Road, Chorley, fined £40 by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £30 court costs. HIs driving record was endorsed with three points. The offence happened on July 8.

Lee Chan, 41, of Summerfields, Coppull, was fined £992 by Preston magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. He also had to pay £99 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened in Moor Lane, Coppull, on August 30.

Keith Ferguson, 47, of Wilderswood Close, Whittle-Le-Woods, was fined £76 by Preston magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph limit. He had to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. His record was endorsed with three points. The offence happened on August 25.