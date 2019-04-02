Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday April 2 2019

Here is a summary of cases involving people from Chorley and Leyland.

Karl Christopher Hepworth, 26, of Gaskell Street, Chorley, was ordered to pay £60 costs by Chorley magistrates for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. The original offence was for theft at Ruttle Plant Hire on November 18 2017.

Anthony Peter Dexter, 29, of Lowther Crescent, Leyland, was fined £220 by Preston magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. He had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. His record was endorsed with three points. The offence happened in Croston Road, Farington, on July 20.

Lydia Carter, 29, of Morley Croft, Farington Moss, was fined £660 by Preston magistrates for failing to give information about the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. She had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened in Croston Road, on July 20.

Bobi Geza Kiss, 42, of Wheelton Lane, Farington, was fined £660 by Preston magistrates for failing to give information about the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He also had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened in Preston on August 22.

Margaret Ursula Scarff, 52, of Oakfield Drive, Leyland, was fined £120 for driving without insurance, She had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her record was endorsed with eight points. The offence happened in Victoria Road, Preston on July 24.

Jade Bianca Williams, 31, of Pear Tree Avenue, Coppull, was fined £90 for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. She had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her record was endorsed with three points. The offence happened on July 12.

Read more: https://www.chorley-guardian.co.uk/news/crime