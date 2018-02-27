Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday February 27 2018

Here is a summary of cases heard at Chorley and Preston magistrates courts.

Graham John Watson, 30, of Meadowcroft Road, Leyland, was given a community order with a curfew for assaulting a man. He was also charged with damaging a window belonging to Golden Star Restaurant, in Leyland. Chorley magistrates ordered him to pay £270 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £100 court costs. The offences happened on July 5.

Jane Ann Bradshaw, 55, of Woodfield, Clayton Brook, was fined £130 by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. She had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her driving record was endorsed with three points. The offence happened in London Road, Preston, on June 24.

Andrew Mellor, 40, of Balcarres Road, Leyland, was fined £145 by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His driving record was endorsed with three points. The offence happened in London Road, Preston, on June 25.

Janice Anne Tatlock, 60, of Collingwood Road, Chorley, was disqualified from driving for 26 months for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. Preston magistrates ordered her to carry out unpaid work for 120 hours. She had to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. The offence happened in Collingwood Road, Chorley, on January 7.

Liam Anthony Wilkinson, 27, of Pennine Road, Chorley, was given a community order by Preston magistrates for assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty. He had to pay £30 compensation and £50 fine. The offence happened in January 14.

Shane Tyron Catterall, 33, of Carrington Road, Chorley, was fined £250 by Preston magistrates for keeping an unlicensed vehicle on the road, He had to pay £471 vehicle excise duty and £85 costs.