Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday January 29 2019

Here is a summary of court cases involving people from Chorley and Leyland.

Damon Lloyd Watson, 30, of Cheetham Meadow, Leyland, was given a community order, with a drug rehabilitation requirement by Preston magistrates, for a series of thefts. He was fined £50 and had to pay £491 compensation to Morrisons in Leyland. He stole items from Morrisons on September 30 and October 7, and from Tesco, Leyland, on September 12 and November 3.

Craig Steven Davies, 42, of Bury Lane, Withnell, was fined £950 by Preston magistrates for assaulting a man. He also had to pay £250 compensation and £300 court costs. The offence happened in Leyland on January 13 last year.

Dawn Ward, 29, of Robin Hey, Leyland, was fined £660 by Preston magistrates for driving without a licence and insurance. She had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her record was endorsed with eight points. The offence happened in Southport Road, Leyland, on May 13.

Dean John Mattocks, 29, of Bentham Street, Coppull, was fined £440 by Preston magistrates for driving whilst grooves of the tread pattern of a tyre of the vehicle not of a depth of at least 1.6mm. He had to pay £85 court costs and £44 victim surcharge. His record was endorsed with three points. The offence happened on May 14.

Andrew William Jones, 44, of Woodlands Drive, Leyland, was given a community order with a curfew for harassing a woman. He was given a restraining order and had to pay £400 court costs and £85 victin surcharge. The offence happened in Preston between May 1 and August 9 last year.

Martin John Fisher, 36, of The Martindales, Clayton-Le-Woods, was given a conditional discharge for 12 months for seven counts of theft and for assaulting a man. He had to pay £53 compensation and £20 victim surcharge. The offences happened at Asda, Chorley, in October.

