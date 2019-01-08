Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday January 8 2019

Here is a summary of cases involving people from Leyland and Chorley.

Gregg Francis Dunne, 32, of Mosley Street, Leyland, was sent to prison for eight weeks by Preston magistrates for assaulting a man, a woman and three counts of theft. He also had to pay £115 surcharge. The offences took place at Tesco Express, Leyland on August 8 and 6 and October 4.

Rachel Laura Dick, 34, of Nelson Avenue, Leyland, was disqualified from driving for 12 months for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. She had to pay £129 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her record was endorsed. The offence happened in Wigan Road, Leyland, on November 4.

Marc Stansfield, 31, of Pintail Close, Leyland, was fined £220 by Preston magistrates for not wearing a seatbelt whilst driving. He had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. The offence happened on April 30.

Abdrea Louise Defreitas, 38, of Fellstone Vale, Withnell, was fined £166 by Preston magistrates for failing to notify Chorley Council about change in circumstance which would affect housing benefit. She had to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. The offence happened between September 2016 and February 2018.

Phillip Toale, 44, of Deerfold, Chorley, was disqualified from driving for 23 months for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. He also had to pay £1,165 fine, £116 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed. The offence happened in Deerfold, Chorley, on October 31.

Connor Vincent Clarke, 24, of Bentham Street, Coppull, was given a community order with rehabilitation for driving whilst under the influence of cannabis and without a licence and insurance. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months and his record was endorsed. He had to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. The offence happened in Eaves Lane on June 25.

