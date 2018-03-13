Chorley court listings - Tuesday March 13 2017

Here is a list of cases involving people form Chorley and Leyland, at Preston Magistrates' Court.

Kerry Ann McEvoy, 39, of Scawfell Road, Chorley, was given a 28-day prison sentence, suspended for six months, by Preston magistrates for breaching a restraining order. She also had to pay £115 victim surcharge. The offences happened on December 13 and 14 and January 16.

Lee Berrisford, 35, of Collingwood Road, Chorley, was fined £220 by Preston magistrates for not wearing a seat belt whilst driving. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The offence happened in Samlesbury on July 20.

Sandra Anne Jones, 54, of Bristol Avenue, Leyland, was given a community order with a curfew by Preston magistrates for stealing a laptop from Duxbury’s Garden Centre, in Whitestake. She also had to pay £400 compensation and £50 court costs. The offence happened on November 8.

Damon Patrick Holding, 22, of Ackland Road, Chorley, was fined £166 by Preston magistrates for making a malicious phone call to the police and harassing a police officer. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The offence happened on October 4.

Dean Patrick Gallagher, 32, of NFA, was ordered to pay £41.96 compensation by Preston magistrates after stealing four bottles of brandy from Aldi, in Chorley. The offence happened on January 21.

Charlotte Louise Hindley, 24, of Cowling Brow, Chorley, was disqualified from driving for 12 months by Preston magistrates after driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. She had to pay £110 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her driving record was endorsed. The offence happened in Chester Court, Adlington, on January 27.