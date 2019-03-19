Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday March 19 2019

Here is a summary of cases involving people from Leyland and Chorley

Andrew David Sinclair, 38, of Haig Avenue, Leyland, was given a community order for having a laptop bag, lined with foil, for use for or in connection with a theft. He had to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge. The offence happened on January 18. He was also in court for stealing groceries worth £74 from Tesco, in Leyland, on January 24.

Bryan John Dunderdale, 38, of Railway Street, Leyland, was disqualified from driving for 19 months for driving whilst over the legal drink limit. He had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed. The offence happened in Water Street, Chorley, on November 26.

Adam Hilgers, 29, of Ryden Avenue, Leyland, was given a conditional discharge for 12 months for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, causing harassment, alarm or distress. He had to pay £20 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The offence happened on October 13.

Jude Nii Adote Akwei, 31, of Blackstone Road, Chorley, was fined £120 for failing to give a breath specimen, when requested by the police. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed. The offence happened in Preston on January 19.

Wayne Keith Dargie, 36, of NFA, was fined £50 for assaulting a police officer in Leyland. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge. The offence happened on February 3.

Lee Tyrone Williams, 24, of Southport Road, Chorley, was fined £660 by Chorley magistrates for driving without due care and attention. He also had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His driving record was endorsed with seven points. The offence happened in Queens Road, Chorley, on July 2.

Read more: https://www.chorley-guardian.co.uk/news/crime