Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday March 6 2017

Here is a summary of cases heart at Chorley and Preston magistrates courts.

Stephen William Howarth, 53, of Cotswold Road, Chorley, was disqualified from driving for six months for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. Chorley magistrates also fined him £40 and ordered him to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed with three points. The offence happened in Bengal Street, Chorley, on July 6.

Grant Western, 29, of Moor Road, Chorley, was fined £660 by Chorley magistrates for failing to give information about the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He also had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His driving record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened on August 16.

Michelle Louise Hall, 45, of Chapel Street, Adlington, was sent to prison for 16 weeks for stealing seven packs of beef steak worth £25.90 from Asda in Chorley. Preston magistrates also ordered she pay £115 victim surcharge. The offence happened on February 3.

Antonio Astaria, 26, of Whittam Road, Chorley, was fined £660 by Preston magistrates for failing to give information about the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He also had to pay £85 court costs and £66 victim surcharge. His record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened in Preston on September 28.

Tammie Janine Doyle, 39, of Ullswater Road, Chorley, was fined £120 by Preston magistrates for driving without valid insurance. She also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The offence happened in Winckley Square, Preston, on July 19.

Keith Philip Gradwell, 42, of Empress Way, Euxton, was fined £266 by Preston magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed with four points. The offence happened in Wigan Road, Euxton, on July 10.