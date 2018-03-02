Chorley Football Club's fond farewell to super fan Stephen

‘Football was in the blood’ of Chorley FC superfan Stephen Rainford, who has died aged 65.

Tributes paid to the long standing supporter of the Magpies said he was a well-liked and passionate person.

Stephen showed his support to the club over many decades, through thick and thin was always seen in the crowd cheering for his team.

Margaret, Stephen’s sister, paid tribute to him saying: “Stephen was disabled all his life, suffering from cerebral palsy but that never wavered in his love for Chorley FC.

“I’ll have my own memories of him which included willing the Magpies on from the disabled area - despite being in a wheelchair.

“His favourite players included Ronnie Pickering, Graham Barrow and more recently Andy Teague.

“Until recently he was in Chorley Hospital and after the nurses told him the club had beaten Gainsborough one-nil at the weekend, that cheered him up no end.

“Growing up we used to live on Pilling Lane so football was in his blood, as he travelled to every home and away game.

“We are all going to miss him and I’m sure the club will feel the same as it played such a big part of his life.”

Commercial manager at Chorley FC Josh Vosper said: “Stephen will be missed by everybody - he was such a popular chap. His enthusiasm for the club was second to none, despite suffering from medical problems all his life. A familiar face at Victory Park who was well-liked, passionate and cared deeply about his local team who we’ll miss deeply.”

Stephen’s funeral took place on Friday, March 2 at St Gregory’s RC Church, Weldbank.