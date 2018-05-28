Chorley garden company donates thousands to first of its kind garden at Manchester Children's Hospital

Online hedging and garden plant company Hedges Direct has donated £15,000 for a first of its kind garden at the Manchester Children’s Hospital.

The donation from the company based in Euxton, Chorley, marked the one year anniversary of the Manchester Arena terrorist attack and last week featured on ITV’s Love Your Garden NHS Special.

Managing Director Jamie Shipley said: “Hedges Direct is extremely proud and honoured to support this extra special ‘Love Your Garden’ project.

“It means a great deal to all of us at Hedges Direct, some of whom are local to Manchester to be able to make such a positive contribution to this wonderful space, which will provide much needed respite and a retreat for all those using the hospital and its services for many years to come.”

The company state that the garden will be dedicated to the “bravery, positivity, and memory of all those affected by the attack a year ago, many of whom were children”.

The company donated a number of plants including larger box topiary balls and box instant hedging troughs along with white barked birch trees.

A spokesman for Hedges Direct added: “The hospital is where many of the young victims of the attack were treated and are still being treated today.

“The garden has been created in response to their requests and those of other young patients at the hospital and their families as an area of respite.”

The hospital, inset, which is the largest single site children’s hospital in England, hasn’t had a designated garden at all until now, leaving patients families and staff without an external area for respite.