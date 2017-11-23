Chorley history research centre founder celebrates 80th birthday

The founder of Chorley Family History Research Centre is celebrating her 80th birthday.

Jean Ashcroft, who now lives at Chorley Lodge, marked the special occasion with a party in the home surrounded by family and friends, including her seven grandchildren.

Jean has led a varied and interesting life, working in areas ranging from credit control, to running her own wedding dress shop.

However, it is the founding of the Chorley Family History Research Centre at Astley Park, in Chorley, that remains her proudest professional achievement.

Jean founded the centre as part of the Lancashire Family History and Heraldry Society (LFHHS) in 2004, to offer a resource for local people to trace their family tree.

The centre also acts as headquarters for the LFHHS to conduct meetings, of which Jean was once vice-chair.

Jean said: “The centre at Astley Park is my pride and joy.

“I still enjoy visiting now with friends from the home, and talking to all of the staff.”

Jean has lived at Chorley Lodge with her husband Gary for two years. They are a popular couple within the home, with Jean running regular flower arranging events, together with Activity Coordinator Lynne Bleakley.

Jean also enjoys taking part in the long-lost art of ‘tatting’, the technique of creating durable lace from a series of knots and loops.

Lynne said: “Jean has many talents and skills and is always willing and eager to share them with others. The family history centre is a popular place for many residents to visit and we are lucky to have Jean on hand to demonstrate how the technology works. Her birthday party was an opportunity to celebrate all of Jean’s achievements and everyone had a lovely time.”