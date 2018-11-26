Chorley in Bloom winners

Community groups who had helped to brighten up Chorley were honoured during a special presentation evening.

The Chorley Town Hall event, aimed at thanking everyone involved in gardening projects, was hosted by Stephen Lowe, Radio Lancashire, who kept everyone entertained.

Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle presented the certificates along with Chorley in Bloom chairman Iris Smith and vice chairman David Brown.

Chorley Hospital winners

Bill Blackledge, MBE, Chairman RHS North West in Bloom, presented a cup to the Young Gardener of the Year, 10-year-old Sam Whitwell, who has been working every Friday in the edible garden.

He said: “I wish to congratulate each and everyone of the sponsors and volunteers for constantly improving the town by working together. It is hard for volunteer groups to get funding for projects and encouraging community participation. I praise the efforts of the group to encourage participation of youths by running workshops for schools and community groups.”

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “I am very impressed with the youth of Chorley, who give up their time and are active working in the community. I thank all the volunteers of all ages and the Council and Chorley in Bloom for working together to make Chorley the Northern Flowerhouse, of which I am very proud.”

Sam Whitwell being presented with Young Gardener of the Year

Armed forces winners

Ackhurst Lodge winners