Customers of catalogue company have donated toys to a children’s charity.

Paul Grime, who runs Kleeneze franchise in Chorley, asked customers to buy a toy from the catalogue for under privileged children in the area.

In total, £320-worth of goods was donated to Barnardos in Chorley.

Paul said: “I ran an appeal for the fifth year running. I want to say a big thank you to every one who took part.

“Many customers donated £5 or £10 and two of them donated £40 each.”